‘We’ll shock the world!’ — Basketball chief backs D’Tigers, D’Tigress to win Olympic medals

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida has expressed optimism for Nigerian teams to win Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals.

Nigeria men and women’s teams will be participating at the Olympic Games after they both qualified, making a histotic feat in Nigeria.

Basketball is the only team sport to have so far qualified for the Games in Nigeria, and it is also the first time that both teams will be featuring during the same summer Olympics – which is a first in Africa.

Answering questions from journalists recently, Kida said that both D’Tigers and D’Tigress are going to the Olympics not just to add to the numbers, but to shock the world and be amongst the best.

“D’Tigers and D’Tigresses are teams that have the true spirit of Nigerians in them which is the spirit to win and perform optimally,” said Kida.

“They are going to perform extremely well and may go ahead to shock the world again and this will be an excellent outing.”

D’Tigress will be making a return to the games after their last outing in 2004 in Athens, Greece while D’Tigers are making a return after the Rio 2016 Games.

“The prospects are brighter with the Technical crew of D’Tigers that we have right now,” Kida added.

“The players we intend to invite include our players in the domestic league. We are going to have an array of a formidable team and we will shock the world.”

The 2020 Summer Games will hold from Friday, 24th of July to Sunday, 9th of August

