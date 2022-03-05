We’ll soon have to say goodbye to Nigeria as a nation if….—Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has grimly predicted the discontinued existence of Nigeria as a country due to the manipulation of the electoral process and the selfishness of its leadership.

Obasanjo made this assertion on Saturday during an international symposium to mark his 85th birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He further stated that many presidential aspirants ought to be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) due to their roles in the current state of the economy.

He said, “Since 1999, we have changed from one political party or another. We have manoeuvred and manipulated to the point that election results are no longer reflections of the will of the people and we seemed to be progressively going back rather than going forward politically, economically and socially.

“We have activities without requite actions and personnel to move us forward. If we continue in the same pattern of recycling, sweet-word campaigning, manoeuvring without the substance of integrity, honesty, patriotism, commitment, outreach, courage, understanding of what makes a nation and what make for development, we will soon have to say goodbye to Nigeria as a nation.

“I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people are running around. If EFCC and ICPC will have done their jobs properly and been supported adequately by the judiciary, most of them would be in jail. Any person who has no integrity in small things cannot have integrity in big things.”

