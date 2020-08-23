‘We’ll tame the lions and tigers in Edo’, Obaseki assures ahead of election

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Sunday he was determined to deal with thugs that may be used to disrupt the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He stated this during his tour of Opoji, Esan Central local government area of the state.

The governor said although he had been advised to suspend his campaign in Opoji, he decided not to succumb to threats.

READ ALSO: Edo election will put final end to godfatherism —Obaseki

“While I urge PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats, we will tame the lions and tigers in Edo with relevant laws of our country,” he said.

Obaseki assured residents that adequate security would be provided in the area on election day.

Join the conversation

Opinions