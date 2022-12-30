Wema Bank appoints Oseni as MD/CEO to replace Adebise

Wema Bank has announced that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ademola Adebise, will go on terminal leave, with Moruf Oseni taking over.

Adebise’s terminal leave is scheduled for January 2, 2023, leaving his office vacant for Oseni who was the Deputy Managing Director prior to the appointment.

Three months after his terminal leave, Adebise will retire effective on March 31, 2023, a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Friday disclosed.

Following Oseni’s takeover as MD, Wole Akinleye, an Executive Director, has been appointed to the Deputy Managing Director post, while Tunde Mabawonku was appointed the Executive Director.

“Wema Bank Plc. hereby announces the retirement of its Managing Director/CEO, Ademola Adebise. He will be proceeding on terminal leave from January 2nd, 2023, after over 13 years of meritorious service on the Board of the Bank. He will be succeeded by Moruf Oseni, currently the Deputy Managing Director,” the statement reads.

It was learnt that the appointment of Oseni as the Managing Director/CEO is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The statement reads further, “Moruf Oseni joined Wema Bank in June 2012 as an Executive Director. He has over 25 years of experience with more than 16 years at Senior and Executive Management levels.

“Moruf Oseni was an Executive Director for 6 years and Deputy Managing Director for the last 4 years and has demonstrated capacity to lead the Bank.

“He presently has responsibility for the Digital Optimization Directorate which includes – Digital, Retail, Treasury, Operations, and the Technology Divisions. Moruf is also the Executive Compliance Officer of the Bank.”

