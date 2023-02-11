Wema Bank hosts maiden conference to build SMEs’ capacity in Enugu

Wema Bank Plc is hosting its maiden Business Growth and Innovation Conference in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

The conference, being organized in partnership with the Enugu SME Center, the Enugu State Government’s SME development agency, will hold on Wednesday, February 15th and Thursday, February 16th, 2023.

The bank noted that the programme is in its bid to equip small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in the state with adequate knowledge and skills to boost their businesses.

The Head, SME Banking at Wema Bank, Arthur Nkemeh, said that the two-day conference, which will cover key areas of business management, such as strategy and innovation, digital transformation, sales and marketing, and financial management, will upskill business owners and managers and boost the capacity and growth of SMEs in Enugu.

“The Enugu Business Growth and Innovation Conference is intended to bridge the knowledge gap that exists in the SMEs space. It will equip attendees with best-in-class knowledge and skills in business management. The capacity building program will be delivered by world-class facilitators who are subject matter experts in various aspects of business management, in keeping to our position as the leading bank in the SME Advisory space in Nigeria.”

He noted that, being the leading bank in the SME banking segment in Nigeria, Wema Bank has been a champion of the growth of the SME sector in the country through its various financial and non-financial (business advisory) services for SMEs.

“As a champion of the growth of the SME sector in Nigeria, Wema Bank has put in place many initiatives that will drive the growth of the sector in the country. We not only have low-cost banking products that speak to the needs of SMEs, but we also ensure that the managers and promoters of these businesses are equipped with top-notch knowledge and skills that will ensure that their businesses thrive in any given situation they find themselves.”

Arthur called on owners and managers of small and medium-scale enterprises in and around Enugu to avail themselves of the opportunity that this conference presents to build their capacity and ensure that their businesses growth potentials are achieved.

“The needs of the SMEs in Nigeria are enormous and range from access to capital to talent acquisition and retention, to management operation and so on. These needs, as diverse as they are, could be better and more effectively addressed through adequate capacity building. This is why it is imperative that SMEs owners and managers, especially those in and around Enugu, endeavour to participate in the Conference to learn new strategies that they can use to grow their businesses,” he concluded.

