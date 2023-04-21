Wema Bank posts N132.30bn revenue for 2022, shareholders to pocket N3.85bn

Wema Bank generated N132.30 billion in revenue between January to December 2022, surpassing the N93.63 billion recorded during the same period in 2021.

This is a 41.29 per cent year-on-year growth, according to Wema Bank’s 2022 Annual Report and Statement of Account released on April 19.

Ripples Nigeria learnt the lender’s Net Interest Income rose to N54.22 billion in the review period. This is 35.9 per cent or N14.35 billion higher than the N39.87 billion posted by Wema Bank in the 12 months period in 2021.

Also, fees on electronic products hit N6.13 billion in 2022, indicating Wema Bank earned N2.68 billion more than the N3,45 billion the company generated from the revenue source in the corresponding period of 2021.

The growth extended into the financial institution’s Profit After Tax (PAT), which closed last year with N11.35 billion, up by 27.17 per cent when compared to the N8.92 billion PAT netted the preceding year.

Wema Bank’s earnings growth enables the firm to increase its dividend payout to shareholders for the financial period of 2022, as the board of directors proposed N0.30 kobo.

This means shareholders will receive a combined N3.85 billion dividend, which is above the N3.08 billion paid out to Wema Bank’s equity investors last year for the financial period of 2021.

