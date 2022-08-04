Business
Wema Bank records increased revenue, generates N59.59bn in H1 2022
Wema Bank Plc has posted a growth performance across all financial indices in the First-Half of its 2022 operations. This information is contained in the Financial Results for the Period Ended 30 June, 2022 released in Lagos on 28 July, 2022.
The bank reported its turnover for H1 2022 rose to N59.59 billion, surpassing the N39.82 billion recorded in H1 of 2021, indicating a 50% growth year-on-year.
The lender’s Interest Income grew faster than the revenue, posting 55% year-on-year increase, considering it closed the first Half of this year at N49.75 billion, above the N32.19 billion of H1 last year.
On the back of the growth in earnings and interest income, Wema Bank posted N5.30 billion Profit after tax (PAT), in contrast to the N3.72 billion PAT reported between January to June 2021, reflecting a raise of 42%.
Read also:Wema Bank launches Leadership School to re-skill and groom leaders
During the period under review, the Financial Statements revealed that customer deposit grew 13% from N968.17 billion reported in FY 2021 to N1.09 trillion in the H1 2022, with loans and advances to account holders hitting N447.23 billion in H1 2022, against the N418.86 billion of same period last year.
Speaking on Wema Bank’s earnings for H1, the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive officer, Ademola Adebise, said “Our performance has shown strong and promising results in the second quarter.
“Customers have continually shown trust in our proficiency, innovation, and service delivery even as the market gets more challenging.
“That said, I am confident, that despite increased volatility and uncertainty, we will continue to scale up, manoeuvre the environment, creatively manage our resources, and drive long-term, substantial returns for shareholders.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...