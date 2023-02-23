Wema Bank to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023

Wema Bank is set to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 to honor women and provide them with opportunities to achieve success in their personal and professional lives.

The celebration will be held on March 8, 2023, in Lagos.

A statement from the bank noted that the event aims to celebrate and appreciate Wema Bank customers and the Nigerian Women in general while equipping them with knowledge they need to succeed in their careers and businesses.

This year’s global theme, “Embrace Equity,” will be the focus of the event with discussions centering on the topic of equity and achieving economic growth for women in their careers and businesses.

The event will feature, keynote speaker Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, as well as panelists Tosin Olaseinde, Fela Durotoye, and Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal.

READ ALSO:Wema Bank hosts maiden conference to build SMEs’ capacity in Enugu

According to Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at the bank, the event will enable women to achieve economic, financial, and mental growth.

The statement also noted that Sara by Wema, the bank’s women’s proposition, has been designed to grow with women and has proven to be the best solution, with tailored offerings ranging from health plans to business financing and advisory services. Individuals who wish to attend the event, either virtually or in person, must register on the Wema Bank website.Visit site

Wema Bank is Nigeria’s oldest indigenous financial institution, incorporated in 1945 as a Private Limited Liability Company and transformed into a Public Limited Liability Company in 1987, listing on the Nigerian Exchange.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now