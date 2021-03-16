Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior men’s World Cup once in two years.
The competition, which was inaugurated in 1930, has been held every four years since then, except during the World War II – 1942 and 1946.
Wenger believes that having the tournament played every two years would give players more opportunities to participate at the global stage before retirement.
In an interview with beIN Sports, the 71-year-old, who had previously called for UEFA’s Nations League to be scrapped, reiterated his stand.
“Organise only competitions of meaning,” he said.
“Kick all the parallel competitions out of the game. People must understand what is at stake and only have games with meaning.
“If you look at the teams in the World Cups usually the average age is 27 or 28. Because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32 or 33.
“That’s why maybe we should organise the World Cup every two years.”
Wenger is currently overseeing the global development of football at FIFA, a position he assumed shortly after parting ways with Arsenal in 2018.
But for the world football governing body to consider changes to the international calendar, it would have to be passed by Fifa’s ruling council and possibly also a full congress of all federations.
