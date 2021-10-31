We’re broke, can’t complete our national secretariat —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday disclosed that it has not been able to complete its permanent national secretariat, which it started in 2010 because the party is broke.

This was disclosed in a report presented to the PDP national convention by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri.

According to the party, efforts made to complete the new secretariat were stalled by the scarcity of funds.

The report stated: “The new PDP national secretariat building is an edifice that will comfortably house the party national secretariat as well as provide space for commercial leasing that will generate income to the party.”

The report indicated that the building was expected to accommodate support services like IT and Telecommunication services; internal and external electrical and mechanical services; external works and beautification and landscaping of the surroundings of the building.

Meanwhile, the report put the overall average completion of the project at 62 per cent, while the civil/structural works on the entire project are 98 per cent completed.

