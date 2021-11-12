We’re childhood friends, but I don’t know what job Kiddwaya does -DJ Cuppy

Billionaire heiress and entertainer Ifeloluwa Otedola otherwise known as DJ Cuppy says that she doesn’t know what her childhood friend KiddWaya does for a living.

Speaking during an interview session with UK-based television host, Zeze Millz, DJ Cuppy divulged details of her relationship with the former Big Brother Naija contestant, KiddWaya.

According to the ‘Gelato’ singer, she has always been close friends with KiddWaya, however, he never mentioned to her that he wanted to appear on the reality show, Big Brother Naija.

She explained how seeing Kiddwaya on Big Brother Naija reality show made her feel.

The host then pointed out to her that it seemed she had an issue with the “change in dynamics” of their relationship when he went for the show and Cuppy responded: “Yeah, anyone would.”

“And, I think that, I’ll admit, it’s difficult when you’re used to being a certain person in the room and I’m a human and I’ll say that and I think I’ll say that I was too hard on him, but I still don’t know what his job is.”

