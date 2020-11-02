We’re confident of retaining power in 2023 despite #EndSARS protests —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday shrugged off insinuations that the #EndSARS protests in the country would affect its chances in the 2023 general elections.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a chat with journalists, said the ongoing campaign against police brutality would not diminish the party’s chances of retaining power in three years’ time.

Several Nigerians especially the youth had vowed that the APC would not return to power at the center in 2023 over bad governance.

However, the APC chieftain cautioned Nigerians against connecting the #EndSARS campaign with 2023 elections.

He said: “I don’t think so, how many people have been confirmed dead or their bodies in the mortuary based on the analysis and censors taken so far on the Lekki toll gate massacre?

“You see, we also have to look at the political tune under this. Everything must not be about politics though. Yes there was a genuine demand for police reform but at this point, allowing politicians to come in with hoodlums to cause a crisis is the adverse effect of it.

“The issue we should be looking at now is how the government can reform the police completely. You know SARS is just a name.”

