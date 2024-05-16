We’re following Tinubu’s example, Magnus Abe embraces Wike in controversial alliance

Senator Magnus Abe, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has sparked controversy by defending his decision to collaborate with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and a former political rival.

In a televised interview on Channels TV’s “Politics Today” on Wednesday night , Abe justified his reconciliation with Wike, citing their shared goal of supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, if Tinubu found it okay to work with Wike, they at the state level have no choice but to follow the president’s lead.

Abe, who contested the 2023 governorship election on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) platform after losing the APC ticket to Tony Cole, argued that working with Wike is in the best interest of the party and the nation.

Abe clarified that Wike, though a minister in the APC government, is not a member of the party.

However, he emphasized that Wike’s influential position and previous support for Tinubu’s presidency bid make him a crucial figure to collaborate with.

Abe rationalized that if the president did not object to Wike’s support during the election, the party should not do so now.

He said, “I’m comfortable working with Wike. I did everything to convince Wike as governor then, to work for Tinubu in Rivers State.

“Wike is my friend. Today, he is working in the APC government as a minister. We must work together.

Asked whether Wike has now become a member of the APC, Abe said, “Wike is a minister in the APC government and not a member of the APC.

“He is a minister in our government and we cannot with all proper sense of responsibility as a party ignore the president’s appointee from our own state, who is a minister in our government. It makes no sense.

“So, he does not have to be a member of the APC, but he is an influential figure in the APC government and it is in the interest of the party to work with him and we will do so in the party and nation’s interest and to be able to give our full support to the president (Bola Tinubu).

“He was not a member of the APC when he led the G-5 to support Tinubu’s presidency bid.

“The president didn’t stop him then that he is not a member of the APC so you cannot support me.

“If the president didn’t say that, we too, will not say that he is not an APC member and so we will not work with him.

“We are following the footsteps of our leader, therefore, we’ll work with him.”

This development raises questions about party loyalty and the political dynamics at play in Rivers State.

Abe’s decision to work with Wike, a former political opponent, may be seen as a pragmatic move to advance the party’s interests or a betrayal of party loyalty, depending on one’s perspective.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how this alliance will impact the APC’s unity and fortunes in the region.

