We're in a state of fear, anxiety, former Head of State, Abubakar, laments rising insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
We’re in a state of fear, anxiety, former Head of State, Abubakar, laments rising insecurity
A former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar on Tuesday said Nigerians are in a state of fear and collective anxiety over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.
Abubakar, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, also warned that the current spate of disunity and anarchy in some states could lead the nation to a point of no return.
The former Head of State who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to douse the tension in the land, gave the warning while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Minna, the Niger State capital.
Challenging the new Service Chiefs to rise to the demands of the moment by designing the best strategies to curb insecurity, Abubakar said Nigerians needed to join hands in order to keep the nation as one.
Ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami, reacts to report on how EFCC under Magu raided his home
He said: “It is true that we are all in a state of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks.
“We, at the National Peace Committee, wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times.
“These times demand that we all join hands to end our solve challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames.”
While counselling state governors to sheathe their swords, tune down their rhetorics and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states, Abubakar called on traditional institutions, religious leaders and non-governmental organisations to “mobilise and sensitise Nigerians on the need to live in peace.”
Politics
DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
The government of Niger State says only 27 students and 12 teachers of Government Science College, Kagara, may have been abducted by bandits who stormed the school.
Speaking through Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, on Wednesday, the government said that after a head count of the total student population of 650, only 27 students were observed to be missing.
Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers
On the 10 students who were reported to have regained freedom earlier, Mr Matane clarified that the children may have escaped in the melee that followed the incident.
Matane spoke with Arise Television.
Details shortly.
Politics
Reps commence screening of new Service Chiefs
The screening of the new Service Chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26 has commenced in the House of Representatives.
The chairman of the House Committee on Defence and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee screening the Service Chiefs, Hon. Babajimi Benson, had, on Monday, promised that the screening, which will be carried out in secret because of its sensitive nature, will commence on Wednesday.
In the statement, Benson had said the House was determined to make sure Nigeria gets the best from the Service Chiefs as the nation must do everything possible to get the issue of security right in memories of all those who have died in the fight against insecurity.
Reps to screen New Service Chiefs on Wednesday
He added that the House will give the Service Chiefs all the required support to succeed in their assignments if confirmed.
The newly appointed Service Chiefs who are being screened are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor; Chief of Army Staff Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao.
This will be the first time the House of Representatives will be conducting a screening of Service Chiefs, which Benson said is in accordance with provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 which required that the nominees be confirmed.
Politics
Reps, Finance Ministry bicker over N2.8bn payment to OPEC in 2017
The House of Representatives and the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, February 16, had a mild disagreement over the processes involved regarding the payment of the sum of N2.8 billion to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2017.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Ministry had appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of the House in the ongoing investigative hearing on audit queries by the Auditor-General of the Federation on Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
Aliyu Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stated that the payment was made by the Minister following a memo by OPEC requesting the said amount.
He further explained the amount was released from the office of the Accountant General as payment of Nigeria’s contribution to the OPEC fund for international development in 2017.
However, the committee members queried why the Minister could release such an amount of money without recourse to the President.
Ahmed said payment to international organizations was not guided by the Procurement Act.
Reps probe funds disbursed to MDAs from 2015 to 2020
He said it was a routine payment and there are hundreds of international organizations, so if they had to resort to the president for every approval, it would be unmanageable and cost more.
He added that this has been the practice over time.
The members vehemently opposed this saying that it had been done over time does not make it right and such payments must be approved by the President.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon Wole Oke, said the approval from the Presidency for such sum would be apt
“Probably an approval from Mr. President from FEC for this large sums of money would have been apt. Your submissions are apt. We know where the money is coming from and where it went to. What we are saying and for the Auditor-General to have raised it, there must have been an issue,” he said.
He ruled that in the future, the Ministry should obtain a memo and presidential approval before taking such amounts.
“For a minister to dip her hands into the Treasury for whatever purposes and take N2.8 billion is not friendly. The expenditure was the right cause. It was a responsibility that we undertook to bear. But just the procedure. Maybe a memo. It was not procedural. Until this act is amended, your Minister is still the chief procurer. What would it cost her to take a memo to FEC to get approval?” he said.
