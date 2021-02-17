We're in a state of fear, anxiety, former Head of State, Abubakar, laments rising insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar on Tuesday said Nigerians are in a state of fear and collective anxiety over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Abubakar, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, also warned that the current spate of disunity and anarchy in some states could lead the nation to a point of no return.

The former Head of State who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to douse the tension in the land, gave the warning while speaking to reporters at a press conference in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Challenging the new Service Chiefs to rise to the demands of the moment by designing the best strategies to curb insecurity, Abubakar said Nigerians needed to join hands in order to keep the nation as one.

He said: “It is true that we are all in a state of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks.

“We, at the National Peace Committee, wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times.

“These times demand that we all join hands to end our solve challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames.”

While counselling state governors to sheathe their swords, tune down their rhetorics and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states, Abubakar called on traditional institutions, religious leaders and non-governmental organisations to “mobilise and sensitise Nigerians on the need to live in peace.”

