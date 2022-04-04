We’re not fighting conventional war, security agencies need support, Lai Mohammed replies Obasanjo

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, revealed that the security agencies are battling unconventional warfare as insecurity escalates in the country.

Mohammed made this assertion on a TVC programme, “This Morning,” while clarifying that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is not overwhelmed by the security challenges in the country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday had stated that the current security challenges in Nigeria have overwhelmed President Buhari’s administration.

He was reacting to last Monday’s attack on a passenger train in Kaduna which killed eight persons and injured more than 30 others.

“I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

However, Lai Mohammed said that in spite of the security challenges, the military and other security personnel were doing their best and have recorded successes in their fight against terrorism.

“We must give kudos to our military; you know that we are not fighting a conventional war but terrorism, hence the need for everyone to support the security agencies so as to win over the menace.

“The Federal Government has also given the military the enabling environment to continue in the fight against terrorism and banditry,’’ he said.

Mohammed also disclosed that the FG will install security gadgets on railway tracks to ensure adequate surveillance.

“The Federal Government is working toward ensuring that such incident does not reoccur.

“One of the things that the government wants to do is to fast-track the installation of a surveillance and monitoring system, not just on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

“But also on the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe rail tracks to ensure that at any given time we will be able to monitor from the control room,’’ he said.

