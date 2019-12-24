We’re not fooled by Buhari’s order for release of Dasuki, Sowore —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday urged well-meaning Nigerians not to get carried away with the Federal Government’s release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, from the custody of Department of State Services (DSS).

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had earlier on Tuesday directed the secret police to release the duo who had been granted bail by courts in the past.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had carved a niche for itself as no respecter of the rule of law and court rulings.

According to him, government merely bowed to local and international pressure following outcry over the continuous detention of Dasuki and Sowore after the courts granted them bail.

The statement read: “What is exciting about the directive to release these people? Has this changed their penchant for disobedience of court orders and the rule of law? This government has shown to the world that it is only interested in doing things its own ways regardless of the place of law and democratic order.

“They felt the heat of national and international pressure; so, there was nothing more for them to do than to order their immediate release. Nigerians are not fooled by this and the government knows it.”

