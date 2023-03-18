‘We’re not uploading results’, INEC staff tells voters in Lagos (Video)

An unidentified adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) on Saturday told voters in the Aguda area of Lagos State that they are not meant to upload elections results from the governorship and house of assembly elections.

See the video below:



She was captured on video announcing to voters, saying “if you want to vote, vote, we are not uploading, if you don’t want, go home. The party officials are aware. We are not uploading”.

