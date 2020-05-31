Latest Politics

We’re now free of Covid-19, Zamfara govt says, as it discharges last five patients

May 31, 2020
Bello-Matawalle
By Ripples Nigeria

The government of Zamfara has declared the state Covid-19 free after the discharge of the last five patients in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Yahaya Kanoma confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

Zamfara has so far recorded 76 cases of the dreaded pandemic.

Kanoma said of that number, 71 were treated and discharged, from isolation centres, after they recovered from the infection.

He added that the remaining five patients lost their lives due to the virus disease.

The commissioner went further to say that Covid-19 test were conducted on 198 samples and that 102 of them returned negative.

