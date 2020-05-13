We’re poor things, save us from Nigerian Army, Boko Haram leader, Shekau begs Allah

The leader of the Boko Haram terrorist, Abubakar Shekau has prayed Allah to save him and his group from the “devilish acts” of Nigerian soldiers.

The terrorists leader stated this in a recent audio, claiming that the “wickedness” of the Nigerian Army has made observing of the Holy month of Ramadan difficult for him and his followers.

He said in the 1:22 seconds audio: “If it is the devilish act and wickedness (of the Nigerian Army), may Allah protect us from their evil. Oh Allah, keep us firm on your religion. We are poor things who know nothing, oh our Lord, Allah.

“We deserted Izala people to practice Your true religion; we abandoned Tijjaniyya people to practice your true religion; we deserted the Shiites to practice your true religion; we forsook our parents, uncles and aunties to practice Your true religion.

“It is because of your religion that we placed a knife on Your servants’ necks; but today, they are trying to change us from one thing to another. Oh Lord, have mercy upon us during Ramadan; Oh Lord, have mercy on us under the blessings of Ramadan.

“Oh Allah, give us victory over our enemies. Oh brothers, for Allah’s sake, obey Allah and help me with prayers. This does not mean I am angry.”

