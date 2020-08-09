Latest Politics Top Stories

We’re tired of condolences from the govt, time to end the killings —CAN President

August 9, 2020
Expose killer herdsmen in your midst to protect Buhari's image, CAN President charges Miyetti Allah
By Ripples Nigeria

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to immediately overhaul the country’s security apparatus.

Ayokunle, who made the call at a wedding ceremony in Abuja, stressed that the security situation in the country was frightening and called for urgent attention.

He said: “Just a week ago, 14 members of a Baptist Church in Kogi State were slaughtered overnight. Nobody is safe. These radicals can attack from any angle. The people of this nation deserve to live their lives in maximum security.

READ ALSO: CAN bemoans Kaduna killings, urges govt to stop it

“The government has to up its game. No more excuses and no more sympathies for people that have died. We can’t allow more people to keep dying.”

Also, the Founder of Dominion Chapel International Church, Archbishop John Praise, urged Christians to keep their faith alive and pray for God to reposition the country towards the right part.

He said: “We have to keep our faith alive and keep trusting the Lord. We shouldn’t be weary. I believe our faith will keep us afloat regardless of what is happening currently.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!