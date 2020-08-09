We’re tired of condolences from the govt, time to end the killings —CAN President

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to immediately overhaul the country’s security apparatus.

Ayokunle, who made the call at a wedding ceremony in Abuja, stressed that the security situation in the country was frightening and called for urgent attention.

He said: “Just a week ago, 14 members of a Baptist Church in Kogi State were slaughtered overnight. Nobody is safe. These radicals can attack from any angle. The people of this nation deserve to live their lives in maximum security.

“The government has to up its game. No more excuses and no more sympathies for people that have died. We can’t allow more people to keep dying.”

Also, the Founder of Dominion Chapel International Church, Archbishop John Praise, urged Christians to keep their faith alive and pray for God to reposition the country towards the right part.

He said: “We have to keep our faith alive and keep trusting the Lord. We shouldn’t be weary. I believe our faith will keep us afloat regardless of what is happening currently.”

