We’re under pressure to reopen schools —Nigerian Govt

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said Thursday the Federal Government was under pressure to authorise the reopening of schools across the country.

He, however, said the government would resist the pressure to reopen schools in the face of rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

Nwajiuba, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, admitted that the ministry was under intense pressure to reopen schools across the country.

He, however, added that the ministry would not succumb to such pressure until the COVID-19 infection curve begins to flatten.

The federal government had in March ordered the closure of schools nationwide following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Nwajiuba said: “The Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to the safety of the Nigerian children and would, therefore, not do anything to compromise their safety.

“The federal government is aware of the damages coronavirus has caused to the lives of people and economies globally, including Nigeria. We will, therefore, not compromise an inch in this regard, no matter the blackmail.

“The Honourable Minister of State and indeed the Ministry is also of the belief that no child should die of COVID -19 due to schools being reopened at the wrong time and therefore will resist all pressure to do so.”

