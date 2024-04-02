‘We’re waiting for you’, IPOB tells Enugu gov, Mbah over alleged plans to erase group

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State over his alleged plans to destroy the group in the state.

The Biafra agitators who issued the warning in a statement on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the alleged plans by Mbah was quite unfortunate as he was threading a dangerous path.

Powerful cautioned the governor against being a part of shame and destruction as such a move, like others in the past, was bound to backfire.

The group noted that attempts by Mbah to rope in some people as members of IPOB was not in good faith as he only wanted to give the group a bad name.

The IPOB statement reads:

“IPOB is working hard to provide security and direction that many Southeastern Governors have refused or failed to provide.

“While their counterparts in the Northern territory are being funded and protected by the Nigeria government, Southeastern Governors are conspiring to destroy IPOB, who is their last line of defense in Biafra Land.

“Some Governors in the southeast are under pressure from the Fulani Caliphate in the Nigerian government to destroy IPOB to pave the way for their foot soldiers, the murderous Fulani jihadist herdsmen terrorists to invade Alaigbo. Peter Mba, we are waiting for you and your government,” the group warned.

Continuing, Powerful said:

“Dr Mbah mentioned eight none IPOB members whom he wrongly linked to IPOB. They are Mazi Sunday Obodo, Mazi Destiny Okoye, Mazi Chukwura Okey, Mazi Emeka Onu, Mazi Friday Egwu, Mazi Orji Ndu, Mazi Stephen Madu and Mazi Buchi Eze.

“For clarity and record purpose, those Peter Mba linked to IPOB are not IPOB members and the movement never seen these thugs as IPOB members, so Peter Mba you must stop mentioning them as IPOB members IPOB doesn’t engage criminals.

“In the desperation to honor his agreement with the Fulani Nationalists, Governor Peter Mba will destroy Enugu State.

“Dr. Peter Mba wants to join a Governor from the east and some from the Northern part of the country who enrich themselves from insecurity by collecting more money from security votes.

“These people mentioned above as IPOB in 2012 the time IPOB was a child of two years will destroy Peter Mba and his government in Enugu State.

“IPOB did not call for protest in any part of the Southeast. Nevertheless, whether rumors of protest or not, IPOB won’t succumb to any blackmail or threat.

“IPOB is focused on the restoration of Biafra independence as a sovereign nation and is not against or after any governor and we are not interested in their political blackmail and propaganda.

“But any government that is against IPOB, we shall be against it. Since they selected Peter Mba as governor of Enugu State last year and he has been working round to fight and destroy IPOB which is not possible, but ask your fellow Fulani puppet in Imo State how market he bought what he cannot cook.

“The only beef Dr. Peter Mba has with IPOB is our stand against Fulani ranch establishment in Enugu State.

“IPOB maintains our “no” stance on Fulani ranches, and there is nothing Peter Mba can do to placate IPOB to establish Fulani ranch (RUGA settlement) in Enugu State.

“While IPOB is countering the influx of Fulani militias into Enugu communities, Peter Mba is encouraging Fulani herdsmen to take over some communities.

“But irrespective of the evil agreement that Peter Mba has with his Fulani masters, IPOB will never allow Fulani to occupy any inch of land in Biafra land.

“We challenge Peter Mba to start planned attacks on IPOB members in Enugu and face the consequences.

“Your fellow Imo State counterpart should tell you of the outcome of his choice to fight IPOB with Ebubeagu militia and Nigerian security agencies.

“IPOB will be waiting for Dr. Peter Mba to unleash his newly recruited security outfit. He who fetches an ant infested firewood will definitely have lizards as guests.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now