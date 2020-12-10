We’re waiting to hear fromBuhari on invitation sent to him —Speaker

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday said that the lawmakers would wait for an official communication from President Muhammadu Buhari on why he failed to honour their invitation.

The House of Representatives had summoned Buhari to appear before it today (Thursday) to address Nigerians on the rising insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers made the call following the recent killing of about 43 rice farmers in Borno State.

An aide to Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, had assured that President Buhari would be at the National Assembly this Thursday to address a joint session of the federal lawmakers.

But surprisingly, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday hinted that Buhari would not honour the invitation, saying that it was unconstitutional for the lawmakers to summon the president.

During the Reps plenary on Thursday, Buhari was nowhere near the National Assembly complex.

Wondering what must have happened, a Reps member, Solomon Bob raising a point of order, asked the speaker Gbajabiamila to update the House on Buhari’s invitation.

But responding, the speaker replied that the House had to wait for an official communication from the President.

