West Africa: Nigeria’s Foreign Minister says 7,000 people killed in terror attacks in five months

A grim statistic has emerged from West Africa, painting a horrifying picture of the escalating violence fueled by terrorism in the region.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, over 7,000 people have been killed in terror attacks across West Africa in just the first five months of 2024.

Tuggar, who spoke at the opening of the 52nd session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council in Abuja, on Wednesday, emphasised the need for collective action against terrorism and violent extremism, which threaten the stability and development of West Africa.

He noted that between January and May 2024, over 7,000 people have died in more than 800 terrorist incidents across the region, with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali being particularly hard hit.

This staggering number underscores the immense security challenge faced by West African nations. The Sahel region, encompassing Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has been a persistent hotspot for extremist activity. Groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) have inflicted heavy casualties on civilians and military personnel alike.

He said, “Between January and May 2024, our region has witnessed over 7,000 deaths as a result of more than 800 terrorist incidents. Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have been particularly devastated by this relentless violence.

“This stark reality highlights the staggering human cost of insecurity and underscores the urgency for coordinated and decisive action to combat this menace.

“Terrorism does not recognise borders. From the Sahel to the coastal states, no country is immune to its devastating impact. It is therefore crucial for every country within ECOWAS, including those in the Sahelian belt, to understand that the fight against terrorism is not the burden of a few but a collective responsibility.

“Therefore, we must remain united and demonstrate unwavering commitment and resolve to safeguard the lives and futures of our citizens.”

The human cost of this violence extends far beyond the body count. Thousands more are likely injured, displaced from their homes, or living in constant fear. The social and economic fabric of communities across the region is undoubtedly strained.

Tuggar’s statement underscores the urgent need for a more coordinated response from West African nations. While individual countries have launched counter-terrorism initiatives, regional cooperation and intelligence sharing are crucial to effectively combat these transnational threats.

