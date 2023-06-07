News
West Ham beat Fiorentina to Europa Conference League title
English Premier League side West Ham have emerged winners of the Europa Conference League after defeating Fiorentina in the final on Wednesday night.
The triumph ended the Hammers’ 43-year wait for a major trophy.
It was Jarrod Bowen who scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the title in Prague.
The game seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma’s second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.
Read Also: Mourinho’s Roma beaten by Sevilla on penalties in Europa League final
Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section during the game.
The match was settled in the most dramatic manner as Bowen timed his run to perfection in the 90th minute as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence.
The victory for West Ham seals a place in next season’s Europa League and means they enjoy European football for the third year running for the first time in the club’s history.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...