West Ham beat Fiorentina to Europa Conference League title

English Premier League side West Ham have emerged winners of the Europa Conference League after defeating Fiorentina in the final on Wednesday night.

The triumph ended the Hammers’ 43-year wait for a major trophy.

It was Jarrod Bowen who scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the title in Prague.

The game seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma’s second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section during the game.

The match was settled in the most dramatic manner as Bowen timed his run to perfection in the 90th minute as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence.

The victory for West Ham seals a place in next season’s Europa League and means they enjoy European football for the third year running for the first time in the club’s history.

