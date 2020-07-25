We’ve expended hundreds of billions on N-Power beneficiaries, we can’t afford to continue —Nigerian govt

The Nigerian government has hinted at stopping its N-Power programme under which it employs and pays stipends to some unemployed Nigerians.

The government said that it could not afford to continue to pay the programme beneficiaries’ stipends indefinitely.

In a post on the official Twitter handle of the Information and Culture Ministry, @FMICNigeria, Friday night, the Nigerian government said that it had expended hundreds of billions of naira on N-Power beneficiaries during the last four years.

It added that it was liaising with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to ensure that any outstanding legitimate stipend is paid to the beneficiaries.

The post read: “It is noteworthy to state that @NigeriaGov has expended hundreds of billions to N-Power beneficiaries during the last 4 years and is liaising with the OAGF, which is responsible for the payment of their stipends, to ensure that any outstanding legitimate claim is settled.

“FG Cannot Afford To Continue To Pay The Exited N-Power Beneficiaries Stipends Indefinitely.”

