We’ve lost eight health workers to COVID-19 so far —Plateau Govt

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, said on Sunday at least eight health workers had died from complications resulting from COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state, said 41 health workers had contracted COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the state had recorded 330 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of the 4,076 tests carried out by the government.

He said: “We have received 3,471 results, with 605 pending. We have 99 in our isolation centres and 37 on home care.

In his remarks, the state Governor, Simon Lalong, decried the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, said the state government was redoubling its enforcement efforts across the state.

According to the governor, the enforcement would be concentrated more on the six local government areas with the highest prevalence level.

Lalong said:

“Commencing from June 29, the enforcement teams will wage a robust action on defaulters, whether citizens or organisations, particularly in the six local government areas of Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam, and Kanke.

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with a public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected.”

