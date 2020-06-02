We’ve not endorsed Akeredolu for second term —APC NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday dismissed reports that it had endorsed Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office.

The APC will hold its governorship primary in Ondo State on July 20.

The party was reacting to a claim by a group, the Unity Mandate Agenda, that its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had endorsed Akeredolu for a second term in office.

Oshiomhole, who met with the seven APC governors on Monday in Abuja, had reportedly said the party would secure another landslide victory in Ondo State because the governor had performed very well.

However, the APC in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the claim as a total falsehood intended to create disaffection among party members.

The statement read: “We hereby refute this spurious statement and wish to state unequivocally that neither the National Chairman nor any member of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the power to endorse any aspirant.

“The APC is not in the business of endorsing aspirants. As a progressive party, our ultimate guiding principle is strict adherence to the tenets of participatory democracy.

“Our members in Ondo State and elsewhere should ignore this unfounded report. As we move close to governorship primaries in both Edo and Ondo States, it should be expected that mischief-makers would do their worst to impugn on the process. As always, they would fail in this current campaign

“Our responsibility as the National Working Committee is to provide level playing ground for every eligible aspirant to contest for the ticket.

“The Party’s schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections have been released. Our focus now is to ensure proper screening of aspirants, due diligence and conduct free, transparent and credible primaries to elect the Party’s candidates for both elections.

“Our members should continue to count on us to provide responsible leadership and act strictly by the rules at all times.”

