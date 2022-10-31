‘We’ve not formally released our manifesto’, Obi clarifies LP campaign document in circulation

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has dismissed his manifesto making the rounds on the social media as unofficial.

Obi made the clarification in a tweet on Monday.

A-48 page manifesto of the former Anambra State Governor had been widely circulated.

The document tagged “Our Pact with Nigeria” was built around seven cardinal agendas of security, economy and others.

However, Obi said he would personally present a final and official copy of the document.

He wrote: “We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.”

