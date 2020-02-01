We’ve retired Kwankwaso from politics – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Saturday his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been formally retired from politics following the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in last weekend’s rerun elections in the state.

The governor stated this when the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa, other principal officers of the House and the APC chairman in the state presented to him the four newly elected state legislators after they received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The new members were from Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies.

He said: “Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for presidential election, he boasted that he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari and himself from politics, but if you look at it now, who then has been forced to retire?”

He commended the member representing Madobi, Kwankwaso’s constituency, Kabiru Cunkoso, for being part of the pillars that pushed the ex-governor aside politically.

The governor added: “Our style of politics is calculative and decent. I can, therefore, not follow his style, that is always castigating without any decorum. We respect people and we see respect and dignity in people. Ours is not like theirs.

“We believe that the supremacy of the party should always be observed with all intent and purposes. You should make sure that you become loyal party members.”

Ganduje also congratulated the father of the former governor, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, who was elevated from Majidadin Karaye to the position of Makaman Karaye Emirate, a kingmaker in the Emirate, saying, “he deserves the position very well.

“Our respectful father and elder statesman, I am congratulating him on behalf of the government and people of Kano State.

“We pray that Allah give him all assistance to allow him discharge all his assigned responsibilities very well. Our father is very hardworking and very close to his people. That, among others will help him perform wonderfully well,” he concluded.

