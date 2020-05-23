We’ve spent over N3b on fasting, Sallah welfare – Zamfara Gov

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday the state government spent over N3 billion on various welfare packages during the Ramadan fast and preparation for the Eid-El-Fitr.

The governor, who disclosed this in a state-wide broadcast in commemoration of the Sallah festival, said over N2.9 billion was spent on feeding the indigent people during the fasting period and buying of assorted grains distributed to the state’s civil servants on a subsidized loan.

He added that N55.2 million was used to buy 280 cows which were also distributed to civil servants, groups, and community leaders to mark the Sallah.

The governor also disclosed that clothing materials were distributed to 40,000 orphans across the 17 emirates in the 14 local government areas of the state.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to meet the yearnings of the people through the provision of welfare packages and the early payment of May salary to workers in the state.

READ ALSO: Zamfara govt receives 45 Almajaris repatriated from Kaduna</strong>

Matawalle urged the people of Zamfara to continue to observe all the COVID-19 preventive guidelines such as social distancing, use of face masks, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers.

Join the conversation

Opinions