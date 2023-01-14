What Are Common Vip Bonuses At Online Casinos

Subscribing at an online casino should always be a rewarding experience. Casino operators know that a satisfied customer isa customer that comes back to play their slots and games. To this effect, VIP bonuses have been invented so customers canfeel valued and play more.

This article will give you a list of the main bonuses that youwill find in a VIP section. First, we should mention that everycasino is different, but most have the same kinds of bonuses. If you are interested in joining a VIP program for a casino, then this article is an excellent place to start.

How To Get A Vip Bonus At Online Casinos?

As you might have guessed, it is only possible to obtain a VIP bonus if you’re part of a VIP program. The good news is thatjoining such a program is usually very simple. Most VIP programs are levels you can achieve if you spend a certain amount of money. For example, you might get the Platinumlevel if you’ve deposited more than 2,000£, and you will getthe Gold level if you reach more than 20,000£ in deposit.

Therefore, some casinos will make you join their VIP program upon registration. It is straightforward because youhave nothing else to do but deposit money! Sometimes, youneed to address an email to the casino to be part of the VIP program. They will respond promptly and let you be part of their club if you meet all the requirement.

A VIP program is excellent because you feel unique as a customer. Let’s see the list of bonuses you will find in detailplaying these online casinos as VIPs. If you want to find the best new VIP casinos, keep reading and be prepared to beamazed.

Free Money On Deposit And Free Spins

One of the most common bonuses that you will find in online casinos is free money on deposit. For example, you mightreceive 100% of your first deposit up to 500 nairas, whichmeans that if you’ve deposited 500 nairas, you will receive 500 nairas more. This type of bonus is usually a welcomebonus, but you can benefit from it many times if you becomea VIP member. Please note that wagering requirements mayapply.

The same goes for free spins, a bonus for free spins on variousslots. With a VIP membership, you can get 200 free spins a week, for example. Free spins apply to specific slots, and conditions may apply.

Cashback

Cashback is one of the main perks of joining a VIP program. Cashback is the ability to get a refund on money that you’velost playing casino games. Usually, the cashback starts at 5% on a VIP level, going up to 10%, 15%, and reaching 20% on some casinos. It is a perfect way to maintain a good bankrollif you earn considerable money.

Withdrawal Limits

Withdrawal limits can be a problem for players that are usedto winning big. Some casinos only allow you to withdraw5,000 nairas, for example, which is an issue if you win a lot of money on some progressive jackpots.

Some VIP programs offer you the possibility to extend thiswithdrawal limit, which can go up to 20,000£ or more. You must obtain a certain level to have the best withdrawal limits.

Access To A Personal Manager

While it might not be considered a bonus, some casinos offeryou the possibility to deal with a personal manager whenyou’ve reached a certain level on the VIP scale. This includes24/7 customer service so a manager can always speak to youwhenever you have an issue or a question about some game.

It is one of the most special perks of being a VIP, and itchanges totally from the standard customer service that can bea bit longer and less responsive.

Unique Gifts, Paid Vacations

Remember, being part of a VIP membership is an experiencelike no other, and some casinos genuinely like to spoil theircustomers by constantly reminding them that they are valued. Some casinos go the extra mile and can offer a bonus for yourbirthday. The nature of this bonus can vary, but it is usuallyfree spins or money for your next deposit. Sometimes, it canbe actual items like mugs or scarves representing the casino.

The final form of VIP bonus is the elite of all bonuses, and while it is rare to obtain it from online casinos, It can happen. If you are a high-roller at an online casino, you might beoffered to be part of a vacation to a place famous for sunshineand casino playing. Fancy an all-paid vacation in Las Vegas? Join a VIP membership, and you might get the trip of yourlifetime!

