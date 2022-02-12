Politics
What I told Buhari on 2023 presidency – Tinubu
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Saturday he told President Muhammadu Buhari he wanted to succeed him as President and not to step on his toes.
Tinubu visited Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in January and informed him of his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office in 2023.
The ex-Lagos State governor stated this when he visited the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
READ ALSO: Tinubu in UK for consultations, not medical attention, says media aide
He said: “I told the President I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes but not step on his toes.
“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my presidential bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.”
