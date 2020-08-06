What is happening in Edo is a threat to constitutional order nationwide —Atiku

Former Vice-president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the ongoing political crisis in Edo State ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election set for September 19.

Atiku, in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, said what was happening in Edo State was a threat to constitutional order nationwide.

The politician who contested to become president of Nigeria on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last general elections, said without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

He wrote thus: “What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law. As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

“The current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo,” Atiku concluded.

This came after 14 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly who were left out during the inauguration of the assembly were purportedly sworn in in Benin, the state capital.

The newly sworn in lawmakers, including three others who had earlier sworn allegiance to Osagie Ize-Iyamu, after the ceremony which held at a private residence in Benin, declared that the Speaker, Francis Okiye and his deputy, Roland Asoro had been impeached.

