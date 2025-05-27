Connect with us

Entertainment

What makes me tick? —Kate Henshaw opens up 

Published

10 minutes ago

on

Seasoned Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has shared her inner strength and personal philosophy, saying she doesn’t need approval from others, particularly men in social settings.

The mother of one, in a post shared on her official Instagram page while speaking her truth, declared in a bold statement that she will stand alone if she has to.

Kate, who has been praised online for promoting confidence, independence, and authenticity, also used the medium to reject validation culture, saying she prefers self-worth over approval .

READ ALSO: Actress Kate Henshaw hits back at APC member who disrespected her for supporting Peter Obi

‘‘I don’t entertain toxicity. I don’t entertain chaos & confusion. I don’t seek validation with any man or space. My energy is a sacred currency.  I invest in my peace.

‘‘I know who and whose I am. My identity is rooted in the One who is eternal.

“I don’t seek validation with any man or spaces. What makes me thick is knowing who I am, standing for what I believe in, and not being afraid to walk alone if necessary.” She wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 + twelve =


 

Investigations

Investigations4 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations7 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...