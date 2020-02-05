What Minister Dare told Nigerian para-powerlifters ahead World Cup

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare on Tuesday encouraged the Nigerian contigent to the Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Cup to focus on making the country proud.

The tournament has kicked off today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the country’s capital, and in a visit to the team at their camp, Dare made things clear.

The Minister pledged commitment to the athletes’ welfare and said he will not allow the politics of sports stop him from giving the most important stakeholders – athletes – the best that government can offer.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has a responsibility to you and no Federation or President of any Federation is bigger than the Ministry,” said Dare.

“The Ministry takes the lead and that has been the rule. I am not going to change it. The Ministry is the government and we have your best interest at heart. No matter whatever else is happening, ultimately the Ministry is responsible for you.

“I want to thank you sincerely for your service and sacrifice. Whatever has happened, let’s put it all behind us and do Nigeria proud.”

The Minister also promised the team bonuses for qualifying to represent Nigeria and for winning medals.

Nigeria is presenting two teams at the World Cup, Senior and Junior categories. The teams already have several world record holders, and are expected pick up many medals at the tournament.

