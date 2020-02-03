What NASS leadership discussed with Buhari – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday the National Assembly leadership discussed the parliament last week’s resolution on the service chiefs during their Monday meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said the NASS leaders expressed serious concern over security challenges facing the country and agreed to put effective machineries in place to tackle the problems.

Lawan, who disclosed these to the State House correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting between the President and the leadership of the NASS, said they also discussed the performance of the security agencies in addressing insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

He said: “We met with Mr. President over the security issues in the country and other matters of governance. The recent security challenge this country is facing requires that we work very closely.

“We had the debates in the two chambers of the National Assembly last week and resolutions were taken and we have come to discuss with Mr. President on the way forward, what we feel about some of these security challenges and also to ask him what he thinks we should do.

“We discussed everything that matters as far as the issue of security of this country is concerned.’’

Lawan further revealed that the meeting discussed the need to provide additional necessary equipment and welfare for the nation’s armed forces and the police, to enable them operate and perform efficiently and effectively.

