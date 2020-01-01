What NFF will focus on in 2020 — Pinnick

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick Tuesday revealed the focus of the football body and all it plans to achieve in the new year.

Pinnick said the federation will pay much attention to the various qualifying matches for major competitions, as well as youth and grassroots development programs.

“We are also determined to concentrate much effort and resources on youth development programmes, including but not limited to the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Programme,” said Pinnick.

“It is important that we continue to churn out quality talents and work hard to nurture them to excellent products who will then fit into the age-grade National Teams and bring honour to the nation at various championships.”

The year will see Nigerian national teams including the Super Eagles, the Super Falcons, the U-17 girls and U-20 girls participate in various qualifying campaigns.

The Super Eagles are already in command of their qualifying group for AFCON 2021, and will also get to know their group foes for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Nine–time African champions, Super Falcons also have a qualifying round to negotiate before heading to the AWCON finals, where there hope to successfully defend their title.

The U-20 girls, Falconets and the U-17 girls, Flamingos have qualifying matches for their different World Cup competitions already set. The 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama, while India will host the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals.

Pinnick made it clear that the teams will not just participate at these events but do well to emerge victors.

“As we have made known, teams representing Nigeria in international matches and competitions will be told in no uncertain terms that they are expected to win, not just participate. The era of simply being there to participate is long gone,” he added.

