What Nigerians should do to avoid third wave of COVID-19 —NMA

To avert the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged Nigerians to continue to adhere to the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, Nigerians need to be more proactive to prevent a third wave of the pandemic.

Recently, the Africa Centre for Disease Control said 15 countries were susceptible to a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ujah admonished the citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine and also stick to personal safety and hygiene, social distancing, use of hand sanitizers, and wearing masks.

The NMA boss noted that if people get the vaccination, the country would be excluded from the predicted increase of the next wave.

He also tasked the government to make a budget for vaccines so they do not have to depend on contributions from foreign countries.

Similarly, Prof David Olaleye of the Department of Virology, University College Hospital Ibadan said aside from the 15 countries the Africa CDC referred to, every country is still at risk of the virus.

He lamented the attitude of Nigerians towards COVID-19, saying “the virus is still with us.”

Olaleye noted that some additional factors are yet to be fully understood because the response to the behavioural change in terms of the none pharmaceutical public health response has not been optimal in Nigeria.

However, the virologist added that somehow the rate of infection has gone down.

By Victor Uzoho

