What we need is restructuring, security, not Yoruba presidency —Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has called on those clamouring for a Yoruba presidency in 2023 to have a rethink as what Nigeria currently needs is restructuring and adequate security.

Makinde made this assertion on Tuesday, December 15, insisting that restructuring and securing every parts of the country was paramount above the person who occupies the presidency.

The governor who was speaking in Ibadan while handing over 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, said politicians should shelve the idea of the 2023 presidency for now and join hands to restructure and secure the country.

“I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023,” Makinde said.

Continuing, he said:

“I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria.

“It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is a restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need.”

Makinde also lauded the Amotekun Corps, saying the impact of the security agency was being felt all over the state.

“If we cannot get state police now, this country will get there. We have community policing, but we need to do better than that.

“But, in the absence of the state police, we have our own Amotekun Corps and the operatives are doing very well, “ he added.

