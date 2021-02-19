What we’re doing to ensure return of abducted Kagara students, staff — Niger gov | Ripples Nigeria

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello on Friday gave Nigerians an update on what is being done by his administration and the federal government to ensure the return of students, staff and others who were recently kidnapped in the state.

He said the state government is doing everything possible to safely bring back the victims who were taken away from Government Science College, Kagara in Tafi Local Government Area of the state.

The governor gave the update on Friday at a press briefing streamed live on Twitter, revealing that the government is working with the federal and local governments as well local community leaders to ensure that the kidnapped victims are returned safely.

READ ALSO: DEVELOPING STORY: 10 abducted students of Govt Science School, Kagara, regain freedom

The governor however said that the government does not have much information yet and whenever there is, it would be made known.

It would be recalled that gunmen, suspected to be bandits had attacked the school in the early hours of Wednesday, after overpowering security guards and taking away 27 students and about 15 workers of the school.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that popular Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi reportedly visited the bandits in their hideout in the forest between Tegina in Niger State and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State to negotiate for the release of the victims.

According to the reports, Gumi said they would soon be released.

Join the conversation

Opinions