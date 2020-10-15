Whatever happens to EndSARS protesters, hold Buhari accountable, Timi Frank tells UN, US, UK

A former national deputy publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has reacted to attacks on EndSARS protesters in Lagos State on Thursday by armed hoodlums.

He called on the United Nations (UN) and governments of the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the APC responsible for anything that happened to EndSARS protesters.

Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality in the country and demanding for a reform of the force were attacked by the armed hoodlums supposedly sponsored by government.

Since the protests raging across many states of the federation started on Thursday last week, no less than 10 peaceful protesters had been killed.

The Nigerian Army was also alleged to have on Tuesday assaulted some protesters.

In a statement on Wednesday, apparently targeting the protesters, the Nigerian Army warned “all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.”

But in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @RealTimiFrank, the former APC deputy spokesman said:

“Dear Protesters whatever you have as a source of defense take it along with you while protesting as APC govt has deliberately armed hoodlums to disrupt our effort in writing the wrong in our nation. We are not surprised, Buhari is known for always commiting crime against Humanity

“This is not the first time the APC continues to halt peaceful protests, under the guise of their bad leadership. But @MBuhari should also have it in mind that Nigerians are not backing down in fighting for their right. And the entire world is watching.

“I have never seen any Govt in the world that would ban peaceful protests. Banning a peaceful protest is a disrespect to our democracy. Gen. Buhari and other APC members were allowed to protest in 2012/2013 against Jonathan’s Govt, so why is this any different.

“I call on the Int’l community; US, UK, EU and UN to hold Buhari and APC Governors accountable for whatever happens to peaceful protesters, as they have come up with strategy to disrupt this ongoing nationwide protest. All of these is to use the Military to takeover the protest!”

