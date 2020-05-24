What’s saving humanity from COVID-19 is science, not religion

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that science, and not religion was saving humanity from COVID-19 currently ravaging the world.

Omokri also said that God created science and not religion as many appeared to believe.

According to him, religion was created by man and not God.

Omokri stated this in a post on his Twitter handle, @renoomokri on Sunday.

He wrote, “What is saving humanity from #COVID19 between SCIENCE and RELIGION?

“Obviously, it is SCIENCE!

“The funniest thing is that people think God created RELIGION. Actually, it is man who created RELIGION. It is SCIENCE, not RELIGION, that God created!”

