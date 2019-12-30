‘What’s the outcry for?’ Senate dismisses concerns over N37bn for NASS renovation

The Senate Monday faulted the decision of the Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP) to file a lawsuit over the N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The upper legislative chamber said SERAP got it wrong by contemplating a lawsuit against the leadership of the National Assembly on the matter, saying the parliament had nothing to do with the renovation.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who spoke with journalists on the issue, said the building in question belongs to the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA) and the renovation work is being undertaken by the Authority.

Akwashiki described the SERAP outcry as unnecessary and asked if there was anything wrong with the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

READ ALSO: Falana lacks ‘proper understanding of the law’ —AGF Malami

SERAP had dragged the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the FCDA to court over the N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

SERAP is asking the court to restrain the Federal Government from releasing the money for the project until an impact assessment of the spending is carried out.

Akwashiki said: “What’s the outcry for? That they should not renovate the National Assembly or what? ”

“I have said this before that this issue has nothing to do with the National Assembly. It is all about the Federal Capital Development Authority. The building belongs to the FCDA, which built it. The FCDA management knows how much it needed to fix the complex which is in a dilapidated condition.

“I read it online that SERAP and some groups are threatening to take the National Assembly to court over the N37bn earmarked for the renovation of the complex. I don’t know why they should take us to court because the National Assembly complex belongs to the FCDA and its management is in charge of its renovation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions