What’s wrong with political parties | Ripples Nigeria

Video
What’s wrong with political parties
Video
ASO ROCK WATCH: The alarm!
Video
Amnesty for bandits? Nigerians speak
Video
NASS REPUBLIC: Executive bullying
Latest Tech News
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Nigeria’s Edustripe builds school management software. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Edustripe builds software...
Sports
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Porto scored...
Nadal ‘can’t find excuses’ after Tsitsipas ends his Australian Open title bid
Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost a thrilling quarterfinal clash to Stefanos Tsitsipas on...
Trending
Business10 hours ago
Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
Life's Blog21 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bimbo Coker, first ex-wife of her ex, Olakunle Churchill, who just married his PA
Latest23 hours ago
Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested
Politics21 hours ago
DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
Business19 hours ago
Bitcoin breaks glass ceiling, crosses $51,000 mark
Politics16 hours ago
In nine years, 802 students have been kidnapped or killed by gunmen
Politics24 hours ago
DEVELOPING STORY: 10 abducted students of Govt Science School, Kagara, regain freedom
Business23 hours ago
RipplesMetrics…. Six charts that show life is getting tougher for Nigerians