Tech
WhatsApp adds new privacy feature to hide ‘Last Seen’ from pre-selected contacts
Instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has added a new privacy feature to help users hide ‘Last Seen’ from pre-selected contacts.
WABetaInfo, a blog dedicated to tracking changes and updates of WhatsApp recently spotted the new feature.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new development will give users on the messaging app more control over their privacy choice with the introduction of a fourth option to filter ‘Last Seen’ viewers.
Before the update, the instant messaging app only provides users three options on who views their ‘Last Seen’ status: everyone, contacts only, or no one.
Read also: WIC Capital raises $1.6M to fund female African entrepreneurs. 1 other thing and a trivia
With the new feature, however, users can go on to choose the ‘My Contacts except’ option when they resolve to hide their online activity from a pre-selected people.
The new development comes days after Whatsapp introduced its community feature for users seeking to host private communities with more coordinated control over its administration.
By: Kayode Hamsat
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...