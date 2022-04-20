WhatsApp adds new privacy feature to hide ‘Last Seen’ from pre-selected contacts

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has added a new privacy feature to help users hide ‘Last Seen’ from pre-selected contacts.

WABetaInfo, a blog dedicated to tracking changes and updates of WhatsApp recently spotted the new feature.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new development will give users on the messaging app more control over their privacy choice with the introduction of a fourth option to filter ‘Last Seen’ viewers.

Before the update, the instant messaging app only provides users three options on who views their ‘Last Seen’ status: everyone, contacts only, or no one.

With the new feature, however, users can go on to choose the ‘My Contacts except’ option when they resolve to hide their online activity from a pre-selected people.

The new development comes days after Whatsapp introduced its community feature for users seeking to host private communities with more coordinated control over its administration.

By: Kayode Hamsat

