﻿ Whatsapp introduces picture tags in group chats

Meta-associated instant messaging app, Whatsapp, has introduced a picture-tag feature that allows users to see picture previews of fellow group members.

Several WhatsApp users on Thursday morning noticed the new group chat feature, yet to be seen by many.

In a screenshot seen by Ripples Nigeria, the new feature shows an image at the edge of users’ comments in the chat stream.

The image, which is a preview of users’ displayed picture, according to some users comes out of range —with a Twitter user labeling it as trash and irritating.

The new feature allows group members to go directly to the profile of other group members by simply clicking on the picture tag displayed besides the comment of the said member.

Peoples WhatsApp picture appearing in the group chat next to their message 🤮🚮 — Greg Constable (@gregconstable) November 30, 2022

The new development follows closely as Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, unveiled search and directory options that allow users to connect with a brand and make in-app purchases at the WhatsApp Business Summit in Sao Paulo.

Ripples Nigeria, however, observed that the new in-group display picture feature is not available for some users, especially android users.

