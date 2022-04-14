WhatsApp launches ‘Communities’ in new feature update

Instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has launched a new feature designed to help users to join private communities.

The Chief Executive of Meta Group, Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.

He said the new feature named “Communities” would serve users seeking to organise their group chats and find information.

Zuckerberg said: “Today we are starting to test a major evolution of WhatsApp that we’ve been working on: WhatsApp Communities.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp introduces new restrictions on viral messages

“It’s been clear for a while that the way we communicate online is changing.

“Most of us use social networks and feeds to discover interesting content and stay updated. But for a deeper level of interaction, messaging has become the centre of our digital lives. It’s more intimate and private, and with encryption, it’s more secure too.

“We built WhatsApp Community to make it much easier to organise all your group chats and find information.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now