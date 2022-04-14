Tech
WhatsApp launches ‘Communities’ in new feature update
Instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has launched a new feature designed to help users to join private communities.
The Chief Executive of Meta Group, Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.
He said the new feature named “Communities” would serve users seeking to organise their group chats and find information.
Zuckerberg said: “Today we are starting to test a major evolution of WhatsApp that we’ve been working on: WhatsApp Communities.
READ ALSO: WhatsApp introduces new restrictions on viral messages
“It’s been clear for a while that the way we communicate online is changing.
“Most of us use social networks and feeds to discover interesting content and stay updated. But for a deeper level of interaction, messaging has become the centre of our digital lives. It’s more intimate and private, and with encryption, it’s more secure too.
“We built WhatsApp Community to make it much easier to organise all your group chats and find information.”
