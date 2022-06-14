Whatsapp launches feature to help users switch between phones

Instant messaging platform, Whatsapp, has announced the launch of a new feature to help users switch between phones.

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta, which is the parent company, confirmed the development in a statement shared via his Facebook handle on Tuesday.

According to Mark, the new feature will help users switch from android phone to iPhone while securing their chat history.

The development is an update of an initial feature that supports Iphone users to switch to android.

The new feature comes weeks after Ripples Nigeria reported that Whatsapp launched an API facility to support businesses customise solutions for growth.

Mark, while announcing the launch of the new feature, said:

Read also:Mauritius-based venture capital fund, Launch Africa Ventures, closes $36.3m fund. 1 other story and a trivia

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

“This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone–>Android last year, and now adding Android–>iPhone as well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now