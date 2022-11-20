Tech
WhatsApp launches new Business Search feature
Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has announced a new feature that will allow users to connect with a brand and make in-app purchases.
WhatsApp disclosed the development on its official blog as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the search and directory options at the WhatsApp Business Summit in Sao Paulo.
READ ALSO:WhatsApp to tweak interface on Android beta. 2 other stories and a trivia
Zuckerberg, while commenting on the feature, noted that the new feature would allow users to browse businesses by category or search by name.
“The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message, and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat,” the company said in a statement.
The new feature has been launched in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK, while in Brazil, the search will help people find small businesses as well.
There are no talks, however, when the feature will be in the African market.
By Kayode Hamzat
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...