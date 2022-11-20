WhatsApp launches new Business Search feature

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has announced a new feature that will allow users to connect with a brand and make in-app purchases.

WhatsApp disclosed the development on its official blog as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the search and directory options at the WhatsApp Business Summit in Sao Paulo.

READ ALSO:WhatsApp to tweak interface on Android beta. 2 other stories and a trivia

Zuckerberg, while commenting on the feature, noted that the new feature would allow users to browse businesses by category or search by name.

“The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message, and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat,” the company said in a statement.

The new feature has been launched in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK, while in Brazil, the search will help people find small businesses as well.

There are no talks, however, when the feature will be in the African market.

By Kayode Hamzat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now